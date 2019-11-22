Earl McFall, 90

SIERRA VISTA–Earl Bassett McFall passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born September 29, 1930, in Henderson, North Carolina, as the sixth son of F.V. McFall and Lucy P. McFall. His twin brother, Murel D. McFall, became the 7th son just 15 minutes later.
Earl served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1956. He then worked as a machinist with Burkhart Carolina for 31 years. Earl then went on the work for Enterprise Rent-A-Car until he was 81 years old.
Earl is survived by his twin brother, Murel, and one sister, Ann Harris. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, six nephews, and five nieces. Earl is also survived by two great friends, Shellie Damron and Melissa McGrath. Earl is preceeded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Earl’s greatest pleasure was spoiling all of his nieces, nephews and every animal he met.
Earl attended Immanuel Lutheran Church of Sierra Vista, Arizona where services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A light lunch will be provided afterward. Earl’s remains will be inurned with a memorial service held in Henderson, North Carolina at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Earl would appreciate donations being made to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial.
