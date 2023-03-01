SIERRA VISTA— Earl “Snowball” Wesley Wolven passed away at the age of 83, in Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington on February 10th, 2023. He was born September 15th, 1939 in Saugerties, New York to Raymond and Elsie (Martin) Wolven.
On February 8, 1963 he married the late Geraldine “Jerry” Wolven in Georgia. He enjoyed fishing, camping, doing word searches, long walks, watching The Good Doctor, Young Sheldon, basketball, baseball and wrestling. He also loved his scratch tickets and newspapers.
Every summer he enjoyed several weeks of camping at Patagonia Lake, fishing and relaxing. His favorite foods were homemade spaghetti sauce, pastries and Lays potato chips.
Earl “Snowball” is survived by his late wife Geraldine. Six children: Kim(Scott) Spragg, Little Jerry, Kelly(Jim) Stevens, Louis Jon, Earl(Becky) Wolven, Kallen(Mary) Mears. Twelve Grand Kids: Kameryon, Kourtney, Mercedes, Mikela, William, Christopher, Jonathan, Felisha, Vanessa, Samantha, Melissa, and Amanda. Along with a long list of 21 Great Grandkids and four Great-Great Grandkids.
Earl served in the army from 1963 to 1967. He loved his job working at the Orpheum Movie Theater in Kingston, New York. So many funny stories we got to hear. Moving to Sierra Vista in 1980, he worked at Inland Motors and Randell Refrigeration, building industrial refrigerators. He loved scaring us from around corners and making silly faces.
Services will be held on March 10th, 2023 at 10:00 A.M, at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Fort Huachuca.