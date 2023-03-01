SIERRA VISTA— Earl “Snowball” Wesley Wolven passed away at the age of 83, in Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington on February 10th, 2023. He was born September 15th, 1939 in Saugerties, New York to Raymond and Elsie (Martin) Wolven.

On February 8, 1963 he married the late Geraldine “Jerry” Wolven in Georgia. He enjoyed fishing, camping, doing word searches, long walks, watching The Good Doctor, Young Sheldon, basketball, baseball and wrestling. He also loved his scratch tickets and newspapers.

