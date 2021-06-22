WILLCOX — Earlene Harris of Willcox passed away in Tucson on June 18, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born in Willcox on November 13, 1934, to Earl Hill Byrd and Minnie Pearl (nee Crawford) Byrd. Earlene was a lifelong resident of Willcox and assisted her husband Dave in the long-time family business of the Willcox Packing House. Earlene loved to bake and cook. In 1953 she married her husband Dave who preceded her in death on December 17, 2019. Survivors include her sons; Scott (Jeanne) Harris, Kirk (Lisa) Harris, Tray Harris and Hoak Harris along with eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Darrell Byrd, Sharon Thompson and Darlene Lawson. Besides her husband preceding her in death, her sister Charlsie McLeod also preceded her. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Westlawn Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
