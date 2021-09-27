Edeltraud Beyer Smart, 89

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Edeltraud Beyer Smart of Sierra Vista, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Willcox, on Tuesday September 21st, at the age of 89. Edeltraud was born on May 23, 1932 in Hohndorf, Prussia (now Germany) to Karl and Johanna Ludwig Beyer. She survived the turmoil of World War II after which she moved to England to work. She later returned to Germany as a telephone operator and translator. She came to the United States as an Army wife and young mother, living at various army bases and eventually settling in Sierra Vista.
Edel dedicated her life to her family and to contributing to her community, including working at Kmart, Fashion Conspiracy, and 20 plus years as a teacher’s aide at Ft. Huachuca schools. (Her favorite job, however, was Oma (German for “grandma”).) After retirement Edel found joy in socializing with her many friends, hiking, line dancing, gardening, and brunches at the Bread Basket. She loved taking her grandchildren hiking and on day trips to Tombstone and Bisbee, and always supported them in their school and church activities. Edel was notorious for finding small and simple ways to serve those around her, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Edel is survived by her daughters Chloe Beyer of the Virgin Islands, and Carol Crockett (Allan) of Willcox. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Shane Hannegan, Jeremy Hannegan, Ethan Crockett (Lindsey Hughes), Jacy Ferrin (McKay), Cyrena Connolly (Jordan), Carlie Crockett, and LaRee Wood (Austin); and nine great grandchildren.
Edel’s family thanks Dr. Monica Vandivort, home health, NCCH nursing and respiratory staff, the Charles W. Leighton, Jr. Hospice - Kelly, Father Mark Stein and Dan Douglas of Westlawn Mortuary for their dedication and kind service.
In lieu of services, the family invites you to specifically serve someone, dedicated to Oma. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com