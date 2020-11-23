WHETSTONE- Edna Irene Hummel, 73 a resident of Whetstone, Arizona, passed away in her home on November 15, 2020
Edna was born July 27, 1947 in Tooele Utah to William Marshal (Bill) Morgan and Axie Iona Morgan. Edna was the loving wife of 50 years to Richard Hummel. Edna and Richard had eight children between them. Edna and Richard were married March 20, 1969 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Edna had two daughters, Richard had four sons, and together they had two sons. This was the start of one very large family. Edna became the proud grandmother (Nanny) of 20 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Edna is survived by her husband Richard Hummel of Whetstone, Arizona, daughters Tina (Steve) Richardson of Saint Davis, Arizona, Tia (Tom) Hummel-Hody of Beverly Mass. Sons David (Sue) Hummel of Benson, Arizona, Lionel (Lourds) Hummel of Whetstone, Arizona, Robert (Delia) Hummel of Whetstone, Arizona. Edna grew up in Tombstone, Arizona. She has lived all over Arizona, her most favorite place was the White Mountains, where she would have family reunions. Edna is also survived by her sisters Billie Palmer of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Carol (Lionel) Martinez of Tombstone, Arizona, And brother James (Bonnie) Morgan of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Edna was a loving mother and friend to all. Edna is Preceded in death with three of her sons, Richard M. Hummel, Patrick H. Hummel, Kenneth W. Hummel, father William (Bill) Morgan and mother Axie Iona Morgan, sister Norma Jean Key.
Due to covid-19 funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
