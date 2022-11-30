Edna Pope Masters, 92

MESA, ARIZONA — Edna Mae Pierson was born on July 29, 1930 at home in Philadelphia. Edna died on November 24, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona surrounded by her family.
Edna grew up in Philadelphia, Northumberland and Eddington, Pennsylvania. Edna was a military wife living in Japan and Germany then moving to Ft. Huachuca/Sierra Vista Arizona during the 1960-70’s, working for Civil Service throughout the 60’s, 70’s and early 80’s living in Hudson, Florida during the late 70’s then moving back to Sierra Vista before retiring and moving to Mesa, Arizona. Edna cruised around the world with her companion from 1990 through 2007 and saw many wonders of the world. Edna loved volunteering at the Red Mountain Senior Center, dancing, traveling, swimming, sewing, crochet and Bingo. Her favorite dessert all of her life was Vanilla Ice Cream.
Edna is survived by three daughters: Patricia (Pope) Lopez (Val Lopez); Sharon Pope Lockwood; and Verna Pope (Gareth Roberts). Three Grandchildren: Michelle (Hansen) Parrish (Tim) of Hudson Florida; Christopher Hansen; Danielle Hansen (William Shaw); and her great grandchildren Morgan Parrish, Athena and Ilia Hansen-Shaw. She is also survived by her niece Penny Newton of Kane, Pennsylvania and nephew Raymond Pierson of New Port Richey, Florida and Alex Pierson of Bremerton, Florida and their families.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Selena Gibbs and Alexander John Pierson, brother, Raymond Joseph Pierson, husband John Pope, husband Marion Mathias Masters, companion Salvatore Montalbano (Monte).
A small service will be held at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, Arizona at 6747 E. Broadway Rd. on December 2, 2022 at 2pm.
Edna will be interred at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to honor her memory to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or www.HOV.org
Edna was much loved by all who met her and will be missed.