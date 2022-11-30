Edna Pope Masters, 92

MESA, ARIZONA — Edna Mae Pierson was born on July 29, 1930 at home in Philadelphia. Edna died on November 24, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona surrounded by her family.

Edna grew up in Philadelphia, Northumberland and Eddington, Pennsylvania. Edna was a military wife living in Japan and Germany then moving to Ft. Huachuca/Sierra Vista Arizona during the 1960-70’s, working for Civil Service throughout the 60’s, 70’s and early 80’s living in Hudson, Florida during the late 70’s then moving back to Sierra Vista before retiring and moving to Mesa, Arizona. Edna cruised around the world with her companion from 1990 through 2007 and saw many wonders of the world. Edna loved volunteering at the Red Mountain Senior Center, dancing, traveling, swimming, sewing, crochet and Bingo. Her favorite dessert all of her life was Vanilla Ice Cream.

