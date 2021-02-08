Edsel Craze, 97

SUN LAKES — Ed Craze was born July 14, 1923 in West Virginia, to Thomas and Ruby Craze.

In 1941, Ed served in the United States Army during World War II and was later married to his wife Marcella Foerster.

He and Marcia had four children; Christine, Janet, Dennis, and Brian.

He is survived by his son, Brian and daughters, Christine and Janet as well as his grandchildren, Christopher, Amie, Michelle, Andrew, Hannah, and Ellie.

Ed went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2020.

Arrangements are to be announced.

