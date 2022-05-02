SIERRA VISTA — It is with the heaviest heart that we announce the passing of Eduardo Francisco Bracamonte, 87, of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Eduardo passed away peacefully in his home in Sierra Vista on April 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Eduardo was born in Cananea Sonora, Mexico and grew up in Douglas, Arizona. He graduated from Douglas High School and shortly after he attended the Catholic Seminary in Camarillo, California for a year. Upon his return to Douglas, he met and married the love of his life, Teresa.
He joined the Arizona Army National Guard, 158th Infantry “Bushmasters”. He received his training at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. When his National Guard training was completed, he worked at Fort Huachuca in the motor pool. He later was selected as a government civilian and worked as a Telecommunications Specialist. While working as a civil servant, he joined the US Air Force Reserve. He received his training at Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson, Arizona, in the Medical Supply field. He was assigned to the 335th Medical Group. Because of his dedication to duty and his hard work, he moved through the ranks and was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the US Air Force. In 1987 he was selected for a Computer Specialist position at Taukkunen Barracks, Worms Germany. He later transferred to Headquarters, 5th Signal Command, Berlin, Germany. He maintained his commitment as an Air Force Reservist while in Germany by working for the USAF Regional Medical Center, Wiesbaden, Germany, as the Chief Master Sergeant Superintendent of Medical Supply. His career spanned 38 years in civil service and 40 years in the Army National Guard and Air Force Reserve.
Eduardo was always a true patriot that honored, loved, and served his country. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 100, Phoenix, Arizona.
He was a man of faith who always enjoyed spending time with his family. He also loved meeting and talking with people wherever he went.
Eduardo is predeceased by his parents Eduardo C. Bracamonte, Isabel Bracamonte and brother Ernesto Bracamonte.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife Teresa, two daughters, Marisa (Daniel) and Patricia, two sons, Eduardo Jr. (Cheryl) and Carlos (Nora), five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and close friends. Eduardo was loved by friends and co-workers alike; all who met him respected and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m., followed by Military Honors Ceremony at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.
In-lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you make a donation in Eduardo’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.