Eduardo Franco Ortiz, 64

DOUGLAS — Eduardo Franco Ortiz passed away at home with his family, survived mother, Manuela and father, Ernesto. Eduardo is also survived by his wife, Alma Hughes-Ortiz; children, Edward, Jesus, Phillip and only daughter Krystie; and ten grandchildren. He was a devoted father who worked hard to provide for his family and a member of the Jesus of Christ Latter Day Saints. Eduardo was a resident in Douglas since 1978, and retired in Douglas with his wife. He was very loved by everyone.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints at 5:00 p.m. and burial will be in Agua Prieta Sonora, Mexico.

