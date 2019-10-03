SIERRA VISTA—Edward A. Howden, 98, our beloved father passed away on September 30, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1921 in Sacramento, California.
Ed served in the United States Army for two years during World War II in Okinawa and Korea. He began his 40-year career with the Southern Pacific Railroad as a Mechanic Apprentice and worked to become a Master Mechanic. He transferred several times to various locations with the railroad. In 1981, Edward retired in Portland, Oregon as the Assistant Superintendent of the Oregon Line. He moved to Sierra Vista in January of 2014 and made it his forever home.
Ed enjoyed traveling and especially loved his yearly fishing trips to Alaska to catch halibut and salmon. He was known for his quick wit and his infectious smile. Edward had a kind, compassionate and loving spirit.
Ed is survived by his five children: Eddy (Dyanne) of Reno, Nevada; Sherry Vielle of Frisco, Texas; Cathy of Fallon, Nevada; John (Wyn) of Payson, Utah; and Lloyd (Jean) of Sierra Vista, Arizona. He had 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and many more extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1655 S. Avenida del Sol in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Military Honors will be at the Veterans Cemetery Chapel at 12 p.m.
