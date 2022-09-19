Edward Dennis Ehrenberger, 82

SIERRA VISTA — Edward Dennis Ehrenberger died on September 17th after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Here in his own words is a brief synopsis of a life well lived.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 1940, Edward Dennis Ehrenberger was born to parents Ed and Genevieve Ehrenberger. I was the first of six children followed by sisters Lynn, Leslie, Lucille and brothers Bruce and Michael. Our parents taught us that with hard work and dedication we would be able to accomplish any of our goals and it turned out to be very true. In 1962 l graduated from Allegheny College as an economics major and earned my second lieutenant bars from the Air Force ROTC. I was immediately assigned to Air Force Navigation school in Waco, Texas where I spent the next 10 months learning the art of navigation. In May of 1963 I started my flying career as a C124 navigator at Travis AFB, California. Over the course of the next 22 years, I performed as a navigator, instructor navigator and flight examinator navigator in C124s, C141s and the new C5A. My final job was as a C5A flight examinator navigator and was Plans Officer for our wing. Also, during this 22-year period my wife, Arlene, and I were fortunate to blend our combined families of five great children, Dennis, Matthew, Ken, Steve and Melissa. They provided us with 15 grandchildren and five (going on six) great grandchildren. We are very proud of all of our children and grandchildren and how they turned out. When I left the Air Force in 1985 I had been working in the packaging industry for Brockway Glass and the last 22 years with Mead Packaging as the Director of Sales for the West Coast. My formal retirement started in January of 2002. Arlene and I have accomplished everything on our bucket list and couldn't be happier with the life we had in both working and in retirement. We moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2005 and consider it one of the best decisions we ever made. We have a tremendous group of friends we have cherished over the years. Looking back, it's been a great ride and we can't think of anything else we could have done better during this entire period. But all things come to an end, and I just want to thank everyone for their kind words and assistance over this last trying period. Know that both of us appreciate all you have done.