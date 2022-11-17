Edward E. Rimron, 82

SIERRA VISTA — Edward E. Rimron, 36-year resident of Sierra Vista, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a long and difficult battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 82. Ed is survived by his sons, Patrick and his wife Allison and David and his wife Mary as well as his sisters, M.J. Lewis and Carol Pfrogner. Ed was a good man in every sense of the word. Completely committed to his wife and family, Ed never fully recovered from the passing of his wife, Gerda, in 2015. Ed was born 6 December 1939 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania and spent much of his childhood traveling around the world as the son of a construction engineer. Ed spent time in Ethiopia and Bolivia as well as the United States where he developed a love for the outdoors and horses. He spent a year at the University of Iowa studying Animal Husbandry before volunteering to join the Army in 1966. He would spend the next thirty years in the Army traveling between Germany and the U.S. including a tour in Vietnam in 1969. While in Germany, Ed met the love of his life, Gerda Fink, and they were married November 6, 1970. They were together until Gerda’s passing in July of 2015 but are now together forever. Ed and Gerda fell in love with the high mountain desert of Arizona and moved to Sierra Vista in 1986 where Ed retired from the Army. Ed enjoyed endurance sports like running and cycling but, most of all, he enjoyed being at home with his family and their many rescued pets. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to Border Animal Rescue (https://borderanimalrescue.org/) or the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson’s research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/)
Celebration of life will be held 1100, 18 November 2022 at 1758 Moonflower Way, Sierra Vista, Arizona.