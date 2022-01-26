Edward Franco Carbajal, 77

SIERRA VISTA — The life of Edward Franco Carbajal came to a peaceful close on January 18th, 2022, at his Sierra Vista home. Edward was born on May 12, 1944, in the Hollywood District of Bisbee (The west side hills, after exiting the Mule Pass Tunnel in Bisbee, Arizona) to Eugenio and Dolores Carbajal. After his mother’s untimely death, Edward, at the age of 13, was sent to live with his eldest sister, Nellie Alcantar in Tucson, Arizona, where he attended school. Edward was a man of many talents, which can be seen throughout Southern Arizona, such as the Post Office he painted in Patagonia, and a school in Elgin. Edward also managed and maintained the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds from 1994 to 1996, and operated a few ranches in the area afterwards. He also worked for close friend, George Yakobian, Publisher of “The Weekly Bulletin”.
In 1987, Edward’s life changed when he discovered that his family was descended from the secret Portuguese Jews that had established the Spanish colonies in Panuco, Monterrey, Mexico. Edward’s pursuit of his ancestry led him on a quest that continued for the rest of his life. In 1997, Edward attended the premiere showing of Myron Fink’s “The Conquistador”, an opera based upon the life of Viceroy Luis Carbajal and his family, who were later persecuted at the 1601 Auto De Fe in Mexico City. Many articles were eventually written about Edward and how he embraced his family heritage, such as “Eduardo Carvajal – A Crypto-Jew of Southern Arizona” by Alfred E. Lipsey. (The Jewish Historical Society of Southern Arizona, 1995)
In his spare time, Edward enjoyed playing old Mexican songs on his guitar. He composed over thirty songs regarding his love of God and his newly found Hebraic roots. As a tenor with a spectacular range, he performed his songs in many churches and synagogues throughout Southern Arizona. He founded the first Messianic Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Bet Yehudah, in Tucson, Arizona in 1990, which caused many Mexican families to explore their Hebraic roots.
Edward dedicated his life to serving the Lord, which included taking care of the sick. In 1997, Edward received his Associates degree from Pima Community College in order to work with and care for elderly patients in hospice. He was much loved by all of his patients and their families because of his tenderness, compassion, and patience. He spent his remaining years in Sierra Vista, living near his son, Edward Carbajal Jr., stepdaughters Mary Jane Gorley (Garcia) and Sally Ruiz (Garcia), and enjoying his grandchildren. Edward, a devoted father, grandfather, and uncle, will be sorely missed by his son Edward Carbajal, Jr., and his six stepdaughters Mary Jane Gorley, Sally Ruiz, Sandy Garcia, Richelle Valenzuela, Sonia Hernandez, and Amalia “Molly” Gonzales, who he helped raise during his lifetime. He is survived by twenty-one grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a private memorial service planned for spring in Sierra Vista. For more information, please call (602) 791-7930.