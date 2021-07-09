BENSON — Edward G. Meza, 79, of Benson, passed away on June 26, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.
Edward was born in Mescal/ Benson, Arizona to Juanita and Joaquin on November 1, 1941. He graduated from Benson High School and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Josie R. Torres on December 16, 1967, in Benson and worked at Apache Powder Plant. He later graduated from Pima College and worked as an Engineer Technician and Project Manager in civil service at Fort Huachuca for 20 years. Ed divorced and later married Sharon K. Ash on November 13, 2004, in Benson.
Edward is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Quintero, father, Joaquin Meza, sisters, Margaret Martinez (Eddie), Ramona Meza and daughter, Linda Torres-Meza.
Edward is survived by his wife, Sharon Meza: Children Sylvia Telles (Dan), Edward S. Meza (Eliana), Joe Torres-Meza (Tina) and Christina Torres-Meza: Siblings, Rosemary Cobb (Adolphus), Demetrio Quintero Jr. and Lolley Meza: Grandchildren, Marissa Telles, Daniel R Telles, Melina Meza, Ralph Meza and Angel Meza: Great-grandchildren Ziana, Giselle, Genesis, Julian.
Edward enjoyed staying active and serving in his community. He played and coached sports and was a volunteer fireman. He was an oblate at the Holy Trinity Monastery in Saint David and a Lecture at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Benson. Ed also shared his artistic talent by painting holiday signs for the city of Benson. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Sea Bees and American Legion.
The family of Edward wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the oncology, emergency, and hospice departments of the Southern Arizona Veterans Hospital.
Services for Edward will be on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Rosary is at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 11am with the Father Martin Atanga of Our Lady of Lourdes, officiating. The Patriot Guard and American Legion Riders will provide escort at 12:30 pm from I-10 and Hwy 90 for a final Military service and Interment at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.