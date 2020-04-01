Edward George Dale, 83

BISBEE— Edward passed away at Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee, Arizona from complications of cancer on March 26, 2020. Edward George Dale was born on October 8th, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska to Vlasta Grace Horacek of Wilber, Nebraska. Edward was raised in Wilber Nebraska and Los Angeles, California by Vlasta Dale and Laurence Dale. Edward Dale received a bachelor’s degree in Art from Woodbury College in Burbank, California. Edward served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1966 before being honorably discharged. While stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico Edward met and married the love of his life Sara Levinson who preceded him in death on March 6th, 2000. Edward and Sara Dale raised two sons: Benjamin Dale age 55 of Double Adobe, Arizona and Tevya Dale age 54 of Los Angeles, California who live honoring the memory of their parents. Edward Dale held a long career with Sears Roebuck as a job superintendent and project manager of new stores and remodels. This career took him and his family throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Southwest, and Hawaii. Edward Dale took great pride in his work for Sears. Throughout his life Edward enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, and was a talented outdoorsman. Once retired, he returned to his love of art creating stunning collages, glass beads, jewelry, and sculptures showing in galleries in Tombstone and Bisbee, Arizona. Edward Dale enjoyed the finer things in life: grilling, winemaking, cooking, pinochle, cribbage, Scrabble, raising poultry, travel, and dancing with his wife Sara. Edward Dale is survived by his two sons and many cousins. While visiting with his sons in his last days, he acknowledged that he had had a good life and was prepared to depart this world.
Edward George Dale was buried in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee on March 31st, 2020 being reunited with his beloved wife. An unveiling ceremony will be held on the anniversary of his death in 2021 when mourners can congregate once again.
