Edward Hylsky, 82
SIERRA VISTA–On Sunday, December 1, 2019, beloved husband of Vera Hylsky, Ed went up into Jesus’ loving arms. This followed a long illness which confined him to a bed at Life Care of Sierra Vista.
Ed was born on March 13, 1937, in Long Island City, New York. Ed and his sister, Nancy, grew up and attended schools in that area. He attended and graduated from Columbia University with a degree in Engineering in 1957. After graduation, Ed moved to Texas and then to Idaho Falls, Idaho. In Idaho Falls, he worked in the nuclear industry. About 40 miles from the city of Idaho Falls is a large parcel of land (almost the size of the state of Rhode Island) on which are nuclear research reactors and other nuclear research buildings. Ed worked for various contractors at this site including employment with Argonne National Laboratories from 1972 to 1999, when he retired. During his career, Ed became deeply involved with the safe handling of nuclear fuels, including plutonium, and also in the training of nuclear personnel.
Vera Sloup and Ed’s sister were friends in Long Island City, and Vera knew Ed from that time growing up. In 1960, Vera took a trip to Idaho Falls and resumed her friendship with Ed. Ed delighted in showing Vera all the sights in the West, including Yellowstone and Sun Valley. In 1961, Ed and Vera were married in New York City. Ed and Vera then took a cross-country honeymoon trip to Idaho Falls, where Vera began her teaching career while Ed continued his career in the nuclear industry.
Ed and Vera became the proud parents of James in 1962 and David in 1967. Ed and Vera loved the outdoors. They spent many weekends camping and hiking with their sons and nephews. They enjoyed the beauty of the land, especially in Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, and Sawtooth Mountains. Ed also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball.
Upon Ed’s retirement in 1999, they moved to Sierra Vista because they were tired of shoveling snow and scraping ice off the windshield. For eight years, Ed was a volunteer tour guide at Kartchner Caverns. He also volunteered at the Friends of the Library Bookstore and the Sierra Vista Convention and Visitors Center for 20 years. He was a Precinct Committeeman and also did other volunteer work for the Cochise County Republican Committee.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 58-plus years, Vera; sons James (Kristi) of Sierra Vista and David (Lisa) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; granddaughters Sarah Sharp and Elizabeth Tracey (Joshua); great granddaughter Delilah Tracey, great grandsons Cash Sharp, Maverick Sharp, and Demetri Tracey; sister Nancy Capek (George); sister-in-law Marie Sloup Kubik; nephews Henry Kubik (Janet) and Ronald Kubik.
A small memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Church on Saturday, December 7, at 1:00 p.m. Placing the urn in the Mother Teresa Columbarium will follow the service. A gathering for family and close friends will be held at the Hylsky home immediately following the service. A remembrance donation to your favorite charity, if appropriate, will be welcomed in lieu of flowers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.