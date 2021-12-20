Edward James Porretta, 47

SIERRA VISTA — Edward James Porretta, a lifetime resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, unexpectedly left this world to be with our Lord on December 5, 2021.
Edward was born January 24, 1974 to Linda Sue Cox and Edward Emmanuel Porretta.
Edward was raised in Sierra Vista. He graduated from Buena High School in 1993. He also attended Cochise College.
Edward worked at Safeway for 16 years. He started as a courtesy clerk, he worked as a cashier, a butcher, a produce clerk, a barista at Starbucks, an assistant manager, and finally his favorite position as a pharmacy technician.
It was at Safeway that Edward reconnected with the woman who would become his wife of 14 amazing years, Jessica. They met originally in high school, but weren’t too keen on each other then. After reconnecting, they became inseparable. They raised three beautiful children, and many fur babies.
Edward loved his family first and foremost. He was very kind, funny and outgoing. He loved movies, dancing, playing cards and hanging out with his family.
Edward is preceded in death by both his father and his mother. Edward is survived by his wife, Jessica, his sons Jacob, Carrington and William, and his sisters Debra and Carol, and numerous family members and countless friends.
He was loved fiercely and deeply and will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements have been made with First Baptist Church on January 22, 2012 at 1:00pm. It will be both in house and virtual.