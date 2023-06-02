Edward Leferink, 68

SIERRA VISTA—CW4 (Ret) Edward Leferink, 68, was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1955 on April 23 to Luda Mae (nee Williamson) and Felix Leferink. He attended Poplar Bluff High School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. Ed taught school for 4 years before joining the Army.

He was stationed first at the Presidio of San Francisco, followed by assignments in South Korea, and Maryland before being selected to attend the US Army Warrant Officer Course at Ft. Rucker, Alabama in 1988. Ed commanded bands at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and Camp Zama, Japan until his retirement in 2006. During his 26-year Army career, Ed conducted bands and orchestras, and particularly enjoyed working with school programs to help improve their musicality and skills.