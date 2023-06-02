SIERRA VISTA—CW4 (Ret) Edward Leferink, 68, was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1955 on April 23 to Luda Mae (nee Williamson) and Felix Leferink. He attended Poplar Bluff High School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. Ed taught school for 4 years before joining the Army.
He was stationed first at the Presidio of San Francisco, followed by assignments in South Korea, and Maryland before being selected to attend the US Army Warrant Officer Course at Ft. Rucker, Alabama in 1988. Ed commanded bands at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and Camp Zama, Japan until his retirement in 2006. During his 26-year Army career, Ed conducted bands and orchestras, and particularly enjoyed working with school programs to help improve their musicality and skills.
Upon his retirement, Ed returned to Sierra Vista, Arizona and became an active member in the local music scene working with the Sierra Vista Symphony. He became an active member of Sierra Vista First Baptist Church and found a welcoming home among the congregation. Ed leaves behind no children of his own. Instead, he leaves behind a legacy of musical tradition and education through the hundreds of musicians with whom he worked in his 68-year long life. His musical tradition will live on in these performers and their students for generations to come.
Services are Monday, 5 June with a memorial service at 11 am at Sierra Vista First Baptist Church. Interment with honors will be held at 1:00 pm at the old Ft. Huachuca cemetery. Those who wish to attend the interment who do not have access to post should meet at the Widowed Center at South Gate at 12:30.