SUNLAND, CALIFORNIA — Edward S. Scott, age 95, of Sunland, Calforinia, died on April 12, 2020 of natural causes at the home of his son Peter Scott and Peter's family after living with them for the past year and a half. Ed was the husband of the late Katharine Scott and the son of the late Horace and Maurine Scott. Born and raised in California, Ed met his wife Kay at Davis Dam in 1949 and they were married the following year in Kingman, Arizona. They, along with their three children, went on to live in many parts of the world including Ethiopia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Greece, as well as Colorado and Utah before they retired to Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Ed was a graduate of the Santa Ana High School class of 1943 and attended junior college before enrolling in USC under the auspices of the Navy and received a degree in civil engineering. After the war he attended the University of Nevada, gaining a second degree in Mining Engineering. After graduation he worked for the federal government on water diversion projects throughout the western United States until he and Kay decided they wanted to see the world and he began working as an engineering consultant abroad.
Over the course of his life Ed was always active in his church, enjoyed many sports but golf and tennis in particular, read the newspaper cover to cover and made sure not to skip the crossword puzzle. In retirement, he joined the 100 member Sierra Vista Community Chorus where he sang a strong bass and made many friends. In 2010, Kay and Ed celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Sierra Springs Church with friends and family in attendance.
Ed is survived by his three children: Stephen Scott, and his wife Marlene of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Teresa Scott Woods and her husband Chris of Goshen, Indiana, and Peter Scott and his wife Melody of Sunland, California as well as grandchildren that Ed was so proud of: Nolan Scott, Hannah Scott, Matt Woods, Michael Woods and Patrick Woods.
Memorial donations may be made to Chapel of the Hills Compassion Ministry in memory of Ed Scott at 11120 Oro Visa Ave, Sunland, California 91040.
