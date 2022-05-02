Edwin ‘Ed’ Iriye, 80

MESA — Edwin “Ed” Iriye peacefully passed on at Sunny Days Senior Living in Mesa, Arizona on April 30th, 2022. He was born to Tom and Molly Iriye on July 31st, 1941 in Seattle, Washington. Ed spent his childhood years in Japan and Seattle and later moved to New York City with his family. There, he completed high school and graduated from NYC College with a Bachelor of Science in electronics engineering. He earned his Master's degree in engineering at Monmouth University, New Jersey. Shortly thereafter, he entered the civil service at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Ed married Joyce, the love of his life, in 1978. Two years later, the couple moved to Sierra Vista so he could continue his career at the Electronic Proving Grounds, Ft. Huachuca.
Ed loved the outdoors: the mountains, lakes, and oceans. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, skiing, tennis, golf, and all sports in general. He was an active member of the Sierra Vista United Church of Christ, the Sierra Vista Lion’s Club, and the Cochise Amateur Radio Association (CARA).
He is survived by his two daughters Jennifer Cameron and Heather Iriye, and his brother Robert Iriye. The family would like to thank all of Ed’s friends who were by his side during his long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
There will be an informal reception to honor Ed’s memory at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 5th at the Sierra Vista United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. He preferred not to have a service. Ed had always hoped there might be a treatment or cure for Alzheimer's during his lifetime so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation in Tucson, Arizona (https://alzheimersprevention.org/).