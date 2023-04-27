Edwin Richmond York, 89

HUDSON, WISCONSIN—Edwin Richmond York, 89, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023. Edwin was born September 4, 1933, in a rural home located near the small town of Red Creek, New York, back when the mother’s maiden name was often given to the oldest son as a middle name.

Edwin was the third of five children born to Leon Frederick York and Mildred Richmond York. His oldest sister is Anna Marie Bucknam (née York), presently living in a northern Virginia retirement home. His three other sisters, now all deceased, are Mildred Leone Van Nostrand, Theda Caryl Garcia, and Philena Ruth Garey.

