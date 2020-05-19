Edwin Wayne Coleman, 90

SIERRA VISTA — Edwin Wayne Coleman passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born September 30, 1929, in Hornersville, Missouri. Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lola Coleman, as well as all of his four siblings William, Louie, Daniel, and John Coleman.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Kathryn. They were married for 69 years. He is also survived by his son Dennis Coleman (wife Darlene) and daughter Lynne Coleman Jurbala (husband David Sr.). Edwin has four grandchildren, Sean and Kelsey Coleman, David Jr. and Kathryn Jurbala.
Edwin served four years in the Army from 1948 to 1952 plus 36 years Civil Service for a total of 40 years of government service. Edwin and Kathryn moved to a variety of places throughout their marriage to include Pennsylvania, Washington State, Georgia, and Virginia. Their last move was to Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 1967, where he worked at Fort Huachuca. Edwin was a proud American, willing to risk his life for his country as he supervised the installation of communication systems for the Army in Saigon during the Vietnam War.
Edwin, known to his friends and family as Ed, believed in the American dream that his hard work and learning would elevate his family to a better life. Ed earned an undergraduate degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree (MBA) from the University of Arizona. He was always studying and learning and stressed continued education to his children and grandchildren.
Edwin and Kathryn have been members of the First Baptist Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona for over 52 years. Instead of flowers, it is appreciated that any charitable donations be sent to The First Baptist Church at 1447 S. 7th St. in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.