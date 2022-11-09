Edwin William Bunij, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Edwin William Bunij, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2022.

Ed was born on November 17, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. The son of Alex and Lillian Bunij, he grew up in Chicago. After Weber High School, he graduated from DePaul University with a degree in Physics in 1958. Ed married Diane Trybul in the city of Chicago in 1960.

