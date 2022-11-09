Edwin William Bunij, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Edwin William Bunij, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2022.
Ed was born on November 17, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. The son of Alex and Lillian Bunij, he grew up in Chicago. After Weber High School, he graduated from DePaul University with a degree in Physics in 1958. Ed married Diane Trybul in the city of Chicago in 1960.
In 1959 he was commissioned from ROTC. After the Infantry Officer’s Basic Course he was assigned to the 27th Infantry (Wolfhounds) in Hawaii. Too soon he was sent Temporary Duty TDY to Vietnam as an advisor to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) for 6 months. After the Infantry Officers Advanced Course and an assignment with the Weapons Department at the Infantry School he was assigned to the 7th ID in Korea. Returning from Korea he attended Airborne School and Jumpmaster School prior to assignment to the 3rd Battalion (Airborne) 187th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles) as a company commander. By the fall of 1967 he was brigade supply officer (S-4) for operation Eagle Thrust, wherein for the first time in Army history an entire Division was fully airlifted to combat. While in RVN for this tour he ended his combat tour as an infantry Battalion Operations officer.
His military career took a more scientific bent as he was stationed at Sandia Base in New Mexico to work in Nuclear Weapons Operations. In 1971 Infantry Branch assigned him to the Military Assistance Command Vietnam (MACV) Team 155 (3rd ARVN Infantry Division) on the DMZ with North Vietnam. Mid-tour he was assigned to be the Senior Advisor to the 57th ARVN Infantry Regiment. On July 20, 1972 in Thua Tien Province, he was seriously wounded while inspecting field locations. His injuries were so severe that his hospital stay lasted 677 days. Among many other decorations, he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters.
He was promoted to LTC and then attended (on crutches) the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He finished his career at Ft. Huachuca Arizona, first as an Assistant Inspector General in charge of inspections and then as the Commander of Troop Command.
Ed’s wife Diane unfortunately passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2008. He is survived by his daughter Karen Kinnison and son Michael Bunij (wife Anna Bunij). His grandchildren are Christian and Katherine Kinnison, Michael and Andrew Bunij. He enjoyed his retirement fishing and hunting with his family and friends. As he did while he was growing up, Ed made annual trips to his much-loved family farm in Armstrong Creek, Wisconsin. Although he was 100 % disabled and suffered from his war injuries during his last 50 years, Ed always approached life with a superb, unique sense of humor. His attitude towards living was sincerely inspirational to all who knew him.
His life will be honored on November 18, 2022 starting with Holy Mass at Our Lady of the Mountains at 1000 hours. A grave-side ceremony will follow at 1200 hours at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Diane. A dinner celebration for family and friends will be held at his house in Sierra Vista thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Ed’s favorite charities: Disabled American Veterans or St. Joseph’s Indian School.