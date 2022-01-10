Eileen Johnston, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Eileen passed away on December 31, 2021 at Mountain View Gardens Retirement Community. Eileen was born in Bisbee, Arizona on December 18, 1942 to Charley and Stella Johnston. She was a Bisbee High Graduate of 1960, then attended Arizona State University for her Freshman year. Eileen returned to Bisbee and was hired by Mountain Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. After working there for many years, Mountain Bell closed the Bisbee Office. Eileen then took a Clerical position with William Epler Publishing in his Bisbee Office, which published The Brewery Gulch Gazzette and Paydirt newspapers. Eileen's final career stop was with the Cochise County Assessors office, working under the current Assessor until she retired permanently. She was a lifelong Bisbee resident until moving to Sierra Vista in 2016. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, a younger sister Elaine Galligan, and nephew Troy Johnston. Eileen is survived by a brother Fred (Sally) Johnston of Tyrone NM, brother Charley (Kathi) of Sierra Vista Arizona, niece Charlene (Dan) Martin of Peoria Arizona, nephew Eugene (Debbie) Galligan of Peoria Arizona., nephew Tyler (Beth) Johnston of Houston Texas. Also surviving are great nieces Harley (Max Fisco) and Charlize Martin of Peoria Arizona Eileen will be interred with her parents at Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee. A private family service will be held.
