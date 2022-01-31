Eldon Hodges Cook, 70

HEREFORD — Eldon Hodges Cook passed away peacefully at his home in Hereford, Arizona early Sunday morning January 23, 2022 after a precipitous ongoing struggle against aggressive brain cancer. Born March 6, 1951 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Shirl Eldon Cook and Norma Gertrude Hodges Cook, Eldon was an only child whose formative years were shaped by an affinity for the non-conventional. He preferred the loud sounds of a revving motorbike engine to the melodious keys of a piano, much to his mother’s chagrin. A brush with the Boy Scouts of America organization decidedly also was not for him. Eldon spent summers as a youth avoiding the wet subtropics of the south and assisted ranch handing at his grandfather Eldon Cook Sr.’s vast ranch in Idaho, which offered him the learning experience of earned reward for a hard day’s labor and subtle glimpse into life out west.
Eldon was a bright child such that grade school was only modestly challenging, although standing at 6’4” by age 12, he could not help but stand out amongst his peers. Excess adolescent energy and lengthy stature secured him a center position on Lee High School’s basketball team where Eldon played four years. After graduating LHS c/o 1969, he sought pursuits beyond Baton Rouge and enrolled in undergraduate school at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where he studied accounting. Not shortly after purchasing his first motorcycle, he enlisted in Northwestern’s ROTC program to strategically maneuver the ever-looming Vietnam draft recruitment efforts, resulting in an illustrious career in the United States Air Force. Eldon enjoyed rising to a challenge and applied his lifelong interest in engines to flying machines eventually earning the credentials, ‘Captain Cook’ and a few thousand hours flying C-130 airplanes under his belt. Exceptional interest for flight compelled him to obtain two master’s degrees in Aeronautical Science and Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The Air Force afforded adventures in the Philippines, Hawaii, and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, which ultimately stole dad’s attention due to the beautiful desert landscapes and hues he grew up dreaming about.
During the late 1980’s, he met a lovely woman named Penelope Sue Rebecca Hnat while attending Catalina United Methodist Church in Tucson, and after a few years of courtship finally saw a golden opportunity to get married and start a family of his own.
Dad never met a dog he didn’t like and knew the answer to almost every question. He retired his wings prematurely to be with family more frequently; a decision we were forever grateful for because it ultimately meant more time learning dad's lessons. Strength, humility, compassion, and dedication are characteristics inherent to Eldon Cook and admirable traits he will forever inspire us by. A most beloved husband and father who parted well before his time, is survived by his wife of 31 years Penelope Cook, daughters Paige and Chelsea Cook, and son-in-law Kris Watts, Nolan Frazelle, and Bronx the boxer dog.
Join us in celebrating his life at the Village Meadows Baptist Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona on February 11, 2022 at 11AM. Please contact for questions, flowers, or donations: pensc@cox.net