Eldoreen Donnell, 84

SIERRA VISTA–Eldoreen M. Donnell, 84, passed away in her home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, due to her fight with cancer. She was born to Alador and Mary (Obezil) Giss in Detroit, Michigan, on May 1, 1935. There she grew up and was the oldest of her siblings: Joann Orr, Alador Giss Jr., and Kathleen Donaldson. She was preceded in death by her dear sister Mary Moorhead. The five of them have a bond that cannot be broken.
Eldoreen was Vice President of a banking division. Her amazing artistical talent had no bounds. With any brush, paint, charcoal, or crayon in her hand she would create a masterpiece that she shared with many. She lived life to the fullest and loved to travel. Always she unselfishly giving to others. To put Eldoreen's spectacular influence that she had on friends and family into words is difficult, because words fail to compare to who she was.
Survived by husband of 40 years, S. Richard Donnell. Eldoreen was an incredibly loving mother, always there for her children, Timothy (Barbara) Dillon, Kevin Dillon, Kimberly (John) Hall, and Kathleen (Randy) Denney. Grandchildren, John (Rosa) Dillon, Kurtis (Ariana) Denney, Alexander (Yolmari) Denney, great-grandchildren, Jayda Denney, Giovanni Dillon, Rocco Dillon, Lucio Dillon, and Ayden Denney.
Eldoreen looked forward to a time when there will be no more sickness and death on a paradise earth.
Services will be held on January 12, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at The Kingdom Hall for Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3584 E Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista.
