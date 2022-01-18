COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA — Eleanor (Ellie) Caulfield, died peacefully at her home in Columbia, South Carolina the morning of January 12, 2022. She was born in Brockton, Massachusetts and lived in two countries and 10 states while married for 58 years to the love of her life and her best friend, Robert N. Caulfield, who predeceased her on December 24, 2011. Ellie is survived by her three children, Scott (Alexandra), of Yarmouth, Maine, Susan, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Eric (Catherine), of Irmo, South Carolina. Ellie was blessed to have Eric and Catherine nearby and they were a huge source of support and comfort to her these last several years.
Ellie was predeceased by her three siblings, Robert Foley, Jean (Chuck) Mannion, and Tom (Abbie) Foley, Jr.
In addition to her three children, Ellie is survived by four grandchildren (Jeff, Greg, Kate, and Meg), and three great grandchildren (Julia, Conrad, and Alice), as well as many nieces and nephews (Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, William (Audrey) Caulfield (Boston) and their daughters (Tracy, Hillary, and Lindsey), sons-in-law, and great- nieces and nephews.
Ellie loved traveling, gardening, the ocean, her grand-fur-babies, and a good board game. She was very social, loved to meet new people and often made a life-long friend.
She will be interred with Bob at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, January 20. The family will receive guests from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Happy Wheels, Inc, PO Box 406, Lexington, South Carolina 29071,