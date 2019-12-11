Eleanor Ruth Pachuilo, 88

SIERRA VISTA—On Monday December 9, 2019 Eleanor Ruth Pachuilo passed in her sleep and is now resting peacefully with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born October 1, 1931 to John and Beata Hayes in Reading, Pennsylvania. She married Vincent Louis Pachuilo on July 24, 1954 in Reading, Pennsylvania. She was a dedicated wife and mother who treasured her family. Eleanor lived and traveled all over the world including France, Germany, Egypt, Italy, and Iran. She resided in Sierra Vista, Arizona for the last 41 years. Eleanor was a 1953 graduate of the Reading School of Nursing where she went by Elly. Eleanor was dedicated to the nursing profession where she was recognized for her reliability and in depth knowledge of nursing skills which won her the respect of her superiors, peers, and paraprofessional staff members. She retired from the Sierra Vista Community Hospital in 1996. Retirement allowed her to spend many years traveling, gardening, painting, and spending time with family and friends. Mom loved reminiscing about family, friends, and childhood memories. She also enjoyed dancing, singing, cooking, gardening, shopping, going on car rides, and spending time with her dogs. Sunday’s big breakfast was cherished and will go down as lasting tradition in our family. She taught us all how to be loving, kind, honest and respectful in everything including our compliments and criticisms.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Karen Gasson and Regina Hopwood, and sons Vincent, Jeffery, John, Keith, Louis, and Mark, and missed by grandchildren Anthony, Andrew, Jeffery, Wesley, Sarah, David, Daniel, Olivia, Eleanor, Jennifer, Tara, Tiffany, Bradley, Michael, Dominic, Andrew, and Erica. She was also blessed with great grandchildren, Cipriana, Kalaya, Cyrus, Clarity, Lilliann, Brisson, Aubrey, Melania, Tayden, Victoria, and Lane. Eleanor is survived by her loving brother John E Hayes and her dog Herman who is missing her dearly!
A viewing will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of a Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
On Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. meet in the Window Support Center parking lot (please back into the parking spaces) for the procession to the Old Post Cemetery - Buffalo Solider Gate (what used to be the Main Gate). Procession will leave at 10:30 a.m. At 11:00 a.m. Committal Prayers at the Old Post Cemetery shelter, 100 Burt Rd, Fort Huachuca, Arizona 85613.
