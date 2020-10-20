 Elena C. Wilson, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Elena C. Wilson, has returned to the loving embrace of our Lord Jesus Christ peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her three children and her son-in-law.
Elena was born on June 12, 1935 in the Philippines and was the eldest of 10 children. She earned a Master of Science in Mathematics degree. She was a seasoned educator at two of the largest universities in Manila, Philippines. Her teaching career spanned two decades. She was known at the two universities as a class terror in AP Calculus, Statistics, and Algebra to name a few. Indeed, her reputation preceded her. However, long before Twitter, and Facebook came about, she surely had quite a following and that if you were a student, you know that it would be in your best interest to plan enrolling a few months ahead as her classes are the first to fill up! Former students visiting her at home, sending her gifts and cards and or calling her to reconnect and to touch base was truly indicative that she has made an impact in their lives.
A few years after her retirement, she went on a spiritual journey which led her to know our Creator in a much more personal and deeper way. This enabled her to answer the Lord’s call of helping others who are suffering either by assisting in the mass or offering prayers and counselling.
She will be forever cherished and remembered by her three children Pearlie Wilson-Natal, Lynn Wilson, Adrian Wilson, her son-in-law Hector Natal, her daughter-in-law Liezle Wilson; her grandsons Darryl Natal-Wilson and Patrick Wilson. Elena will be missed by her brothers Romeo, Armand, Carlos, and Bertito; her brother-in-law Charles, sisters-in-law Sheila, Andy, and Joy as well as her many nephews & nieces, friends, relatives, and former husband Rafael Wilson.
Viewing will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Rosary will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle 800 Taylor Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 on Friday,October, 23, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. followed by the 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial.
