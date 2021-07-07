SIERRA VISTA — Elfriede “Elfie” H. Delash age 79 passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021 of natural causes. Elfie was born in Germany and came to the US in the mid 70’s.
Elfie married the love of her life Eugene (Gene) Delash in 1971 and had a beautiful marriage for 42 years until Gene passed away in 2013. Elfie enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and some hunting.
She was a wonderful mother of her two stepsons, Robert Delash, and the late Eugene Delash Jr. She is survived by her stepson, Robert Delash, sister-in-law, Rosemary Katrinak and her niece, Linda Katrinak.
Services will be held by Our Lady of the Mountain Church at 11:00 a.m. Monday July 12, 2021. There will also be a burial service at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to send donations to Our Lady of the Mountain Church.