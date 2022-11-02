Elisa Castellano, 90

TUCSON — Elisa Castellano, age 90, of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Bisbee, passed away at Peppi’s House hospice on October 30, 2022 after battling dementia for several years. She was born on March 13, 1932 in Rillito, Arizona to Manuel and Concepcion Jaramillo. Elisa married Guadalupe Castellano in 1954, sharing 54 years of marriage. Elisa embraced her role as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by four daughters: Yvonne (Russell), Martha, Diana (Eric) and Annie (Kamil) and two sons: Patrick (Michelle), Michael (Theresa), 19 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe and son David.
Elisa was a devout Catholic, living her faith in ministry of everyday life as a good friend, neighbor and service in her community. She taught religious education in both Bisbee and Ajo, Arizona and was a member of numerous Catholic organizations, including the Carmelites. Family was also incredibly important to her with holidays spent surrounded by children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Having lived in the quiet and natural surroundings of southeastern Arizona she longed to return to her home in Bisbee Junction where hummingbirds often visited outside her kitchen window. She made one final trip to the house where she raised seven children just three weeks before her passing.
The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from relatives and friends.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S Kolb Rd Tucson, Arizona 85710 on Friday November 11, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am. Interment services will take place on Monday November 14, 2022, 11:00 am at Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.