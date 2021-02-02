Elizabeth Ann Amatulli, 76

WHETSTONE — Elizabeth Amatulli, also known as Betty, Liz or Lizzie by her friends and family, passed away on 26 January 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. She passed away at the Abrazo Heart Hospital in Phoenix.
She leaves behind her loving and adoring husband, Lance Amatulli, as well as two loving sons: Thomas Cargo, of Phoenix, and Bryan Cargo who resides in Goodyear, Arizona. She is the daughter of the late Jack and Eleanor White Hough. She is survived by her sister Sarah Kosack and husband Gary of Girard, Pennsylvinia. She is also survived by her brother Donald Hough of Mt Holly, North Carolina . Her sister Connie Ketcham and brother-in-law Frank Ketcham have already paved the way previously and welcomed Lizzie to Heaven. She is survived by her two stepson’s, Steven Amatulli and his wife Bianca Wonders, who reside in Kentucky, and Dennis Amatulli and his wife Melanie, who reside in Eldorado Hills, California. She was so fortunate to have six wonderful and loving grandchildren which she spoiled all the time.
Lizzie was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on September 2, 1944. She graduated from Meadville High School in 1962. She went on to be an Army wife to her husband Lance. They got to travel all over during that military time, finally landing in Whetstone, Arizona, which became their home for many years.
This is a letter for Lizzie from her family and friends on her next journey:
Early on in her life she was employed by the Army’s Drug and Alcohol Program in Stuttgart, Germany. Then in 1985 she went to work, as a civil servant at Ft Huachuca, Arizona. During her tenure at Ft. Huachuca the majority of her government service was spent with the Contracting Office. At the Contracting Office she became a major part of that organization. She was a jack of all trades and kept everyone in the office on the straight and narrow. There was no task that she couldn’t accomplish. If you couldn’t find something just ask Lizzie and she would point you in the right direction. She was the most efficient and professional lady in all the things she did. She treated everyone she met with kindness, generosity and respect. She had a great smile and sense of humor. She just wasn’t afraid of anything. Upon her retirement on September 4, 2004, she and Lance, along with a bunch of other friends, would take trips to various locations in Mexico. When they returned she was always full of funny stories. Lizzie and Lance have a very large circle of friends and they went four-wheeling and RVing all over the US. Lizzie loved travelling all over in their RV. She was a woman who just loved and enjoyed life. In either her work or personal life there wasn’t a person that she didn’t embrace. There were so many things Lizzie accomplished in her life. She touched the lives of everyone she met.
So Lizzie, in closing, we all are going to miss you so very much but we all know that you walk among the angels now. With all our love. Farewell my friend.
The Amatulli family wishes to thank all the medical personnel at both the Sierra Vista hospital and the Abrazo Heart Hospital in Phoenix. The family has been very appreciative of all the prayers that were sent to Lizzie in this difficult time. They have helped sustain Lance knowing that so very many people cared so deeply for Lizzie.
A Celebration of Life for Lizzie will be held in the future at the Amatulli’s residence in Whetstone, Arizona. A notice will be posted in the paper indicating the selected time and date. Notices will also be sent out via email or Facebook at the same time.
