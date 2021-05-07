WHETSTONE — Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on 14 May 2021. Services will be at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Please arrive no later than 10:45 to line up.
Celebration of life will be at 11:00 am on 15 May 2021. Location will be 50 E. Camino De Mesa, Huachuca City, Arizona 85616. Please bring your own chairs and plan on staying for a while. You are encouraged to bring your own beverages. Some sodas and water will be available. Food will be provided.