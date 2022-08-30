SIERRA VISTA — Elizabeth Ann Howard, 74, of Sierra Vista, Arizona died Monday, August 29, 2022. Elizabeth was born March 10, 1948 in Macomb, Illinois to James O. Mason and Betty L. Mason (St. Clair). Liz grew up in Bushnell, Illinois and graduated from Peoria, Illinois high school in 1966.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Mark. She is survived by her husband, Mark W. Howard, also of Sierra Vista, her son, Jon Kautz of Creston, Iowa, two daughters; Jeri Hunt of Leon, Iowa and Yvonne Reisinger of Landisburg, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her two step-sons, Christopher Howard of Airway Heights, Washington and Ryan Howard of Milwaukee, Wisconsin as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was a 50+ year member of the Macomb, Illinois chapter #123 of the Order of Eastern Star. She often participated in fundraisers by donating for auction a number of her hand-beaded bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. She was also a valued member of the Arizona Justice old west re-enactment group and participated in many re-enactment skits and competitions.
She was a great dog lover and will be deeply missed by her two Miniature Schnauzers, Jesse and Kate. Although Liz originally called the Midwest home, she came to appreciate her adopted state of Arizona and the terrific weather. Liz made numerous friends while living here and her absence will be greatly noticed.
Liz’ funeral will be held at the Martin-Hollis Funeral home in Bushnell, Illinois on September 6, 2022 at 11AM and she will be interred with a graveside service next to her son, Mark, and her parents in the Bushnell, Illinois cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 10AM, at the Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church in Whetstone, Arizona.
Memorials, in her honor, to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.