Elizabeth Ann Howard, 74

SIERRA VISTA — Elizabeth Ann Howard, 74, of Sierra Vista, Arizona died Monday, August 29, 2022. Elizabeth was born March 10, 1948 in Macomb, Illinois to James O. Mason and Betty L. Mason (St. Clair). Liz grew up in Bushnell, Illinois and graduated from Peoria, Illinois high school in 1966.

