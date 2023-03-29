Elizabeth Ann Taylor Rodzen Cisterna, 88

SUN CITY, ARIZONA—Born in Florence, this Arizona native earned a B.A. at Arizona State University and an M.A. from the University of Arizona, both in Music and Music Theory.

Also creative in painting and most arts, Liz was a career elementary school teacher. A Sierra Vista resident for nearly three decades, she taught music at Carmichael, Town & County, and Pueblo del Sol Schools here.

