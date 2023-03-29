Elizabeth Ann Taylor Rodzen Cisterna, 88

SUN CITY, ARIZONA—Born in Florence, this Arizona native earned a B.A. at Arizona State University and an M.A. from the University of Arizona, both in Music and Music Theory.
Also creative in painting and most arts, Liz was a career elementary school teacher. A Sierra Vista resident for nearly three decades, she taught music at Carmichael, Town & County, and Pueblo del Sol Schools here.
Near the end of her teaching career, she began another with new husband Vince Cisterna, former principal at Buena High School in Sierra Vista. Eloping to Las Vegas in 1991, together they traveled and played extensively. From natural wonders like Grand Canyon rafting and hiking in Arches and Capitol Reef National Parks, they roamed the world together visiting Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, Mexico, Hawaii. European adventures included France, Italy, and tracking down Vince’s Spanish roots. They settled in Sun City over 20 years ago, golfing there much of the year and in the White Mountains in summer. A cancer survivor, Liz was an avid crossword puzzler, a spirited conversationalist, openly opinionated when seeking the truth, and an engaging partner when fun things were in the plotting stage.
Liz Taylor’s legacy lives on in the passions of those young people she encouraged in music and the arts. She appeared with them in summer musicals at Cochise College, even making the costumes. In elementary grades, she showed them how to pursue their own passions beyond the basics and how to foster those traits and talents. Such early motivation and energy have indeed driven many of her students to stay focused in their own way on such dreams.
Liz is survived by her two sons Mark (Tucson) and Scott (Sun City) Rodzen and one granddaughter Ailie Young. Scott joined Vince and Liz in Sun City for many years providing well appreciated emotional support along the way. Also surviving is sister-in-law Janell Taylor (second wife of Robert V. Taylor, Sierra Vista), who for many years was Liz’ very close friend. Liz loved her many devoted nieces and nephews and their families, and from her Cisterna years a special relationship with step-grandchildren Kendra and Tom Abernathy (Georgia) and Heath and Nicole Ryan (Wisconsin). Liz was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger L. Rodzen, her beloved Vince, and brother and sister-in-law, Robert V. and Ruth E. Taylor, formerly of Sierra Vista.
Memorial services will be held at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ at 2:00 PM on May 11th, 2023. Interment will be the following day at 10:00 AM at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail.