Elizabeth Brinn, 88

VIEW PARK, CALIFORNIA–Elizabeth Brinn passed away on January 7, 2020, preceded by her husband of 60 years. Elizabeth was born on March 3, 1931. She leaves six children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth will lay in rest next to her husband at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

