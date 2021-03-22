SIERRA VISTA — Elizabeth champagne, 80 went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, sister ,aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by Randal McQuiller, (Rhonda McQuiller) Mary Pena, (Stan Pena) Christina Geren, (Husband) Raymond Page, (Colleen Page) and numerous brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
