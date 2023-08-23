Elizabeth Kate Ratliff

TUCSON—Elizabeth Kate Ratliff lived in Tucson, AZ the last 23 years after she and her husband, Bud Ratliff, sold their farm in San Simon, Arizona. They had farmed and lived in San Simon for over 30 years. Kate passed away on Aug. 15, 2023, at Peppi’s House on the TMC campus. Kate was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Margaret Jordan. Kate is survived by her husband, Bud Ratliff, daughter, Bethany Walter (Bill), son Buddy Ratliff (Chris), son Jeff (Rebekah), grandchildren, Corey Walter (Livia), Alex Walter (Kayla), Regan Larson (Coby), Emily Whitten (Tom), Jack Ratliff, Sam Ratliff, Abbey Ratliff, and great grandchildren, Aria, Allie, Anna, Mason, Jackson and June.

Our mom was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. We were lucky to have been raised by her. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island and Maine. Mom moved to Tucson, Arizona with her parents, Stanly and Margaret Jordan for her mother’s health.

Tags