TUCSON—Elizabeth Kate Ratliff lived in Tucson, AZ the last 23 years after she and her husband, Bud Ratliff, sold their farm in San Simon, Arizona. They had farmed and lived in San Simon for over 30 years. Kate passed away on Aug. 15, 2023, at Peppi’s House on the TMC campus. Kate was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Margaret Jordan. Kate is survived by her husband, Bud Ratliff, daughter, Bethany Walter (Bill), son Buddy Ratliff (Chris), son Jeff (Rebekah), grandchildren, Corey Walter (Livia), Alex Walter (Kayla), Regan Larson (Coby), Emily Whitten (Tom), Jack Ratliff, Sam Ratliff, Abbey Ratliff, and great grandchildren, Aria, Allie, Anna, Mason, Jackson and June.
Our mom was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. We were lucky to have been raised by her. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island and Maine. Mom moved to Tucson, Arizona with her parents, Stanly and Margaret Jordan for her mother’s health.
She attended the University of Arizona and met her husband, Bud Ratliff. They were married on Dec. 24, 1960. While Bud finished his degree, she worked at a bank and belonged to a sorority for married women on the campus. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, Bethany. They moved to Elfrida, Arizona, after Bud received his degree to work on the family farm. There, they welcomed Buddy and then Jeff at the Douglas hospital.
They moved to San Simon, Arizona, when they bought a farm there to grow cotton and grain. Together they expanded the farm and built a beautiful home. Mom and Dad helped us kids raise and show 4-H animals, ride horses and motorbikes, and learn how to cook. Mom was a great cook and shared this with her children. She also refinished furniture, sewed, and grew a garden. She had a beautiful rose garden and yard. Mom was supportive and always attended our games as we went through school. She did the bookwork for the farm and supported Dad as well. If we had any problems throughout life, we knew mom was there for us.
She welcomed and made our spouses part of the family. She was more than a mother; she was our friend, cheerleader, supporter, and shoulder to cry on. Mom was a strong woman and role model. She moved from the city to adapt to very rural farming areas. She was an only child but raised three children as if she’d come from a big family. Mom made friends wherever she went. She could tell you the life history of her nurse. She battled breast cancer the first time with dignity and grace. Mom chose to spend her last days with her family, and we were all blessed to be with her. There are no words to describe how much we love and will miss you mom.
A celebration of life will be held privately with family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Humane Society of southern Arizona, Casa De Los Ninos, or TMC Hospice - Peppi House.