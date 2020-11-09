Elizabeth “Lisa” Marie Golding, 56

DOUGLAS — Elizabeth “Lisa” Marie Golding, age 56, passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born October 28, 1964 in Barstow, California. Elizabeth was a loving wife, daughter, and dear friend. She was married to her beloved husband Bruce Golding on July 6, 1991. They lived in Texas for three years before moving back to Douglas, Arizona. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Bruce; parents, Wes and Mary Butler of Arkansas; two brothers, Richard (Michelle) Butler of Oklahoma and Eric (Diana) Butler of Oregon. Elizabeth also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as a very good friend of 40 years Diane (Charles) of Oklahoma. She will be greatly missed by many. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Brown Page Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Veterans’ section at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
