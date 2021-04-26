Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Wehrli, 70

PEARCE — Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Ann Wehrli of Pearce passed away in Tucson on April 21, 2021 at the age of 70. She was born in Cottonwood, Minnesota to John F. Schultz and Irene Helen Schultz (nee Kliewer). Liz was a retired bookkeeper with Faria Dairy, and loved her animals that included her horses, donkeys and dogs. She was a faithful wife and supported her husband, traveling with him for his work. In November of 1981 in Leadville, Colorado she married her husband Larry whom survives her. She is also survived by daughters: Dorene (Bruce) Dobberstein of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Erin (Walt) Haglund of Eveleth, Minnesota, along with seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her surviving sisters are Marianna (Steve) Marenfeld and Ruth (Carl) Lemm.

Preceding her in death was her parents and a son David Wehrli.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel. Zoom will be available, please contact Westlawn Chapel for zoom information. Contributions may be made in her name to rheumatoidarthritis.org You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Tags

Load entries