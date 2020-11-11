Elizabeth "Liz" Mary Collier, 70

HEREFORD — Elizabeth "Liz" Mary Collier of Hereford, Arizona passed away on October 13, 2020.
Liz was born February 26, 1950 to parents, Ethel and Al Fischer of West Allis, Wisconsin.
Prior to retiring, Liz worked as a Medical Recorder in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, and along with her husband raised and bred llamas on their llama farm.
Liz enjoyed crafts, cooking, gardening, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Liz had the most beautiful herb garden that one could only dream of. She often spoke of memories with friends in her monthly craft and hooking clubs and loved playing canasta with family.
Mom was an avid reader of novels, fiction/non-fiction - all genres. She loved anything WWII.
She was an animal lover, especially cats. Music was a big part of her life. Her top favorites were- The Beatles, Rod Stewart, Heart and country music.
She was a patient, caring, giving, huge hearted - high spirited gentle soul who will be forever missed.
Liz is preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by husband of 50 years, Daniel Collier; sons, Chris (Robyn) and Jake Collier of Sierra Vista, Arizona; sister, Joyce of Phoenix, Arizona; and brother, Paul of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Liz left behind three beautiful granddaughters, Summer, Sierra, and Brianna whom she loved chatting, cooking, and making crafts with.
A celebration of life dinner will be held with family and long term friends of Wisconsin.
