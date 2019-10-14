Elizabeth Wolslagel, 83
BISBEE—Elizabeth Wolslagel, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 11, surrounded by family and friends. Elizabeth was born on November 14, 1935, to Edwin and Ida Althaus, of Double Adobe. She was a lifetime resident of Bisbee and spent her entire career as a teacher for Bisbee Public Schools after graduating from Arizona State Teacher’s College, later known as Northern Arizona University, with her Masters degree. Elizabeth was an active member of several ladies groups including Copper City Woman’s Club. She volunteered and was a member of the Copper Queen Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. Elizabeth was also a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for years. Elizabeth loved to paint, read and spent countless hours gardening in her forever home of over 60 years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leslie J Wolslagel, who would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in December. Also preceding her is her sister, Dorothy Newman, and her granddaughter, Jacquelyn Burke. Elizabeth is survived by her sister Violet (Paul Laux); sister Mildred Hare; son Leslie (Mary Lou); son Phillip (Cynthia); daughter Merrie Elizabeth (Christopher Sherman); grandchildren Kyle, Eric, DJ (Kassy) and great-grandson Ares. There are also several other family members that were very special to Elizabeth.
Services will be held Wednesday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 216 Arizona Street, Bisbee, Arizona
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.