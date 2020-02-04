Elliott Law Wilson, 86

SIERRA VISTA–CSM (RET) Elliott Law Wilson passed away on January 20, 2020. Son of the late Harriet and Alphonso Wilson, Elliot was born in South Carolina on June 20, 1933.

After attending Clemson University for a year, he joined the U.S. Army where he served for 26 years and attained the rank of Sergeant Major. He tested for and earned the Green Beret and was a Lifelong member of the Special Forces Association. He served 3 tours in Vietnam where he earned several medals to include the Bronze Star.

After retiring from active duty, Elliott served his country in Civil Service at OTEA and Raymond W. Bliss Army Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Megan, son James and his wife Lori, his daughter Missy (Margaret) and her husband Dan, and grandchildren Dannielle, Jessica, Cara, Paige and Erika.

Private services will be held.

