SIERRA VISTA — Elmer Carl “Whitey” Reese, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army (Retired), passed away November 12, 2022, one day after his ninety-second birthday, with family by his side.
Elmer was born in Punkin' Holler, in the Ozarks of Missouri, on November 11, 1930, to Ira Raymond Reese and Lillie Marie (Jackson) Reese. He spent his first six years on Carr's Creek, Missouri, until the family relocated to St. Louis in 1936, where he lived until joining the Missouri National Guard at the age of 13 and enlisting in the U.S. Army at the age of 15. In 1951, while on furlough from Korea, he married his wife of nearly 72 years, Mary Ann "Mickey" Reese. His love for her never faded. Together they raised three beloved children while traveling the world. He retired from the Army in 1969, after 23 years of service.
Elmer's greatest loves were his wife, Mickey, and their three children, Gerrie Reese-Jones (Frederick Jones), Ginger Reese-Myers (Peter Aguilar), and Gordon (Dorothy) Reese, all of whom survive him. He also loved deeply and is survived by his grandchildren Chelsea Salmon (Alfred Nash), Caitlin Jones-Seebacher (Christopher Seebacher), Justin Salmon (Dallas Bullington), Ethan (Julia) Myers, Andrew Myers, Christen Jones (Brandon Reks) and Hannah Myers; great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Alyssa, Danyka, Ashlynn, Theodore, Luke, Raelynn and Adeline; numerous other family and friends; and his faithful service dog Comadre.
Arrangements are being handled by Jensen's Sierra Vista Mortuary. An expanded history of Elmer's life is on their website. Graveside service will be held at Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:30 am.