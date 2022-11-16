SIERRA VISTA — Elmer Carl “Whitey” Reese, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army (Retired), passed away November 12, 2022, one day after his ninety-second birthday, with family by his side.

Elmer was born in Punkin' Holler, in the Ozarks of Missouri, on November 11, 1930, to Ira Raymond Reese and Lillie Marie (Jackson) Reese. He spent his first six years on Carr's Creek, Missouri, until the family relocated to St. Louis in 1936, where he lived until joining the Missouri National Guard at the age of 13 and enlisting in the U.S. Army at the age of 15. In 1951, while on furlough from Korea, he married his wife of nearly 72 years, Mary Ann "Mickey" Reese. His love for her never faded. Together they raised three beloved children while traveling the world. He retired from the Army in 1969, after 23 years of service.

Tags