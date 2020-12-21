SIERRA VISTA — It all began in Alamosa County, Colorado, where Elmer Lee Lease was born to Ross and Daisy Lease. The family farmed and made their home in Walsh, Colorado. His work began at five years old on a tractor working on the family farm, running around town and trying to stay out of trouble. He had a lot of fun through the years with his childhood friends and cherished, and often shared, the memories he had from his hometown.
Elmer moved to Colorado Springs for his first job assignment with NORAD before making his way to Washington D.C. where he began working for the Defense Communications Agency. It was here that he met Carolyn. They married in June of 1965. Soon after, Elmer took a job at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona with STRATCOM where he eventually ran the computer center. It was here, in Sierra Vista, he and Carolyn made their home.
Many happy years were spent in Sierra Vista. Elmer and Carolyn began making memories and lifetime friends both at work and in their neighborhood of Whispering Hills. Bonds were forged—and funny stories, as well—through bowling leagues and card games, visits to the Elks Lodge and the local hardware store. He enjoyed tooling around town, getting coffee and donuts, and just telling his stories. How these stories ended, of course, depended on the audience.
Elmer participated in many sporting events around Sierra Vista. He enjoyed coaching baseball and was a member of the King’s Court tennis club. He was also involved in the Buena sports program assisting at swim events, the chain gang at football games, and running the clock at basketball games. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista. For many years he drove the church bus and helped with the maintenance of the church.
After retirement, Elmer and Carolyn enjoyed many years of travel with friends, both across the country and abroad.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, David (Jennifer); daughter, Kristen; his grandchildren, Daniel, Nathan, Nicole, Jonathan and Justin. He is also survived by his younger brother, Dr. Harold Wayne Lease. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his older brother, Eugene, and older sister, Loreta. His oldest sister, Venita Frazee, passed away just a short time after Elmer--probably because she knew she needed to keep an eye on him.
He loved his old westerns, especially John Wayne. He would often recount scenes from his movies. Laughing and barely getting through it, he’d proudly act out and quote his favorite cowboy. So, through the immortal words of the Duke, here are a couple thoughts Elmer may want us to hear:
“Tomorrow is perfect when it arrives and it puts itself in our hands. It hopes we’ve learned something from yesterday.”
“When the road looks rough ahead, remember the “Man Upstairs” and the word H-O-P-E. Hang onto both and Tough it out.”
Elmer would often hum and sing, “The Old Rugged Cross” and has now realized this HOPE:
Then he'll call me some day to my home far away
Where his glory forever I'll share
And I'll cherish the old rugged cross
Till my trophies at last I lay down
And I will cling to the old rugged cross
And exchange it someday for a crown
We will plan a memorial service in the near future when we are all able to gather together and celebrate Elmer’s life and the friendship and love that remain.
