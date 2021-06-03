SIERRA VISTA — Elmer Lee Lease is having a memorial service on Thursday, June 10th at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 1447 S. 7th Street, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. We are all now able to gather together and celebrate Elmer’s life and the friendship and love that remain.
