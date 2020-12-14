Elsbeth “Betsy” Wildermuth, 83
SIERRA VISTA — On Friday, December 4, 2020 Elsbeth “Betsy” Wildermuth, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 83 at the Life Care Center of Sierra Vista from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Betsy was born in Metterzimmern, Germany. Her childhood memories are full of interesting and challenging times growing up in Germany during and after WWII. She enjoyed sharing her many personal stories and lessons learned with family and friends through the years.
Betsy married Rolf Wildermuth, childhood sweetheart, on June 29, 1957 and shortly after, they immigrated to the United States. As the wife of an U.S. Army soldier, she enjoyed life in many faraway places, including Germany, France, Taiwan as well as stateside stations including New Jersey, Georgia, Washington and Arizona. Betsy and Rolf raised two daughters, Brigitte and Andrea.
Betsy had a passion for gardening, cooking, and crocheting. She especially enjoyed vacation travel to Germany through the years to visit with family and friends.
Betsy was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Lang Collmer; father, Viktor Albert Collmer; husband, Rolf; and sisters, Annie, Lora and Lisa. She is survived by her two children, Brigitte and Andrea; her brother, Hans Collmer; five grandchildren, Shannon, Brian, Steven, Michelle, and Jeffrey; and seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Landon, Dylan, Mason, Aiden, and Olivia.
To a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, “We will always carry you in our hearts”.
There will be a private service for immediate family members only.
