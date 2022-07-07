BISBEE — Elsie Mary Warne, 90, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022, at Prestige Assisted Living. Elsie was born to Alfred and Mary Costa in San Francisco. Elsie met her husband, John H. Warne, Sr., while he was stationed at Naval Station Treasure Island. Following their marriage in 1950 they moved to John’s hometown of Bisbee and celebrated 48 years together before his passing in 1998. Elsie always said she had fallen in love with Bisbee and truly made it her home.
John and Elsie were active in Bisbee Elks Club #671 and Bisbee Lions Club. Elsie also enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry. In Elsie’s later years she was proud to be a member of the Mountain View neighborhood watch and the Bisbee Senior Center.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, her husband, John H. Warne, Sr., and daughter-in-law, Kelly Warne. Elsie is survived by three children, Darlene (Jack) Cooke, Doreen (Mike) Scoles and John H. Warne, Jr., six grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Prestige, as well as to the hospice personnel at Valor Hospice, who kept her comfortable.
Private interment will be held at the historic Fort Huachuca Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent to Hatfield Funeral Home at: www.hatfieldfh.com.