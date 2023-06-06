Elverita Margene, 60

Elverita (Rita) Margene Turner-Kearns, age 60, died on May 25, 2023 at her home in Sierra Vista, Arizona unexpectedly. She was born on October 15, 1962 in Wichita, Kansas to Arthur Lee Turner and Leverita Grant Turner.

She attended and graduated early from East High School in Wichita, Kansas; she continued her education at Friends University as a Laboratory Tech and phlebotomist. Rita traveled from Wichita, Topeka, California and ended her career of 33 years at Beaufort Memorial Hospital where her calming nature and her exceptional skills were celebrated by all who knew her.

