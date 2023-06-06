Elverita Margene, 60

Elverita (Rita) Margene Turner-Kearns, age 60, died on May 25, 2023 at her home in Sierra Vista, Arizona unexpectedly. She was born on October 15, 1962 in Wichita, Kansas to Arthur Lee Turner and Leverita Grant Turner.
She attended and graduated early from East High School in Wichita, Kansas; she continued her education at Friends University as a Laboratory Tech and phlebotomist. Rita traveled from Wichita, Topeka, California and ended her career of 33 years at Beaufort Memorial Hospital where her calming nature and her exceptional skills were celebrated by all who knew her.
She moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in December 2015 from Beaufort, South Carolina to be close to her sisters. She has always been witty and fun to hang around, she found goodness and kindness everywhere she went. Everyone loved her. Rita was so talented, she was a seamstress, she was well known for her African attire during February, her Halloween costumes she made from scratch. She charmed the children and administration with a new original Halloween outfit every year. She would make Jewelry in a moment's notice. She was a true seamstress; Her specialty was making pictures out of cloth. Rita was always singing, even as a little girl, my mother noticed her singing on our back porch and she continued to sing all the time. She loved singing.
She was preceded in Death by her parents, Arthur and Leverita Turner, Elder siblings, Herbert Eugene and Gayla Ann Turner-Moody. She leaves behind her children, Desmond Martin, LaKeisha Cha’ron, Her adopted Godson, Nathaniel Melvin Williams (Christina) and their Children, Isaiah, Jeremiah and Saraih Williams; Her brothers; Howard (Gwen) Turner, Jerome Turner, John (Thuy) Turner, Patrick (Marilyn) Turner and sisters, Myra Turner, Joan Forsythe, Twila Mayo, and host of nieces and nephews.
Viewing on June 8, 2023 at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am at Community Baptist Church and Outreach Center, 1763 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted.
Interment: at 12:30 pm at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 E Charleston Rd, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635.