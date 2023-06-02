Elverita Margene Kearns, 60 Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SIERRA VISTA— Elverita Margene Kearns, 60. Was born on October 15, 1962. Passed on May 25, 2023. A full obituary will be posted at a later date, with notice of services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Most Popular Marra receives $130K settlement for 'toxic' workplace claim Was that an alligator in Lake Havasu City channel? La Sierra Grill Steakhouse opens with plans for a big future Lithium mining exploration to begin at Willcox Playa City comes together to celebrate Douglas High Class of 2023 Parents share children's struggles in sexual abuse trial Video, accelerant evidence led investigators to suspect in church fires Douglas man arrested in connection to two church fires A town too tough to die celebrates a legend Feds say SV woman caught with 2,000 counterfeit Xanax pills Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 14 hrs ago Most Popular Marra receives $130K settlement for 'toxic' workplace claim Was that an alligator in Lake Havasu City channel? La Sierra Grill Steakhouse opens with plans for a big future Lithium mining exploration to begin at Willcox Playa City comes together to celebrate Douglas High Class of 2023 Parents share children's struggles in sexual abuse trial Video, accelerant evidence led investigators to suspect in church fires Douglas man arrested in connection to two church fires A town too tough to die celebrates a legend Feds say SV woman caught with 2,000 counterfeit Xanax pills COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started